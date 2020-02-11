Palmview PD makes arrest in December shooting death

The Palmview Police Department says it arrested a 44-year-old man Monday who had been a person of interest in a December murder.

The police department took to Facebook to announce that, in conjunction with U.S. Marshals, it arrested 44-year-old Francisco Antonio Gregio in the case.

Gregio previously had been described as a person of interest in the Dec. 22 shooting of 30-year-old Federico Garza.

Police say Garza died at the hospital after being shot at the P and V Drive Thru at 100 S. Minnesota Road.