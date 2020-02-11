Palmview murder suspect held on $2M in bonds

The Palmview Police Department says it arrested a 44-year-old man Monday who had been a person of interest in a December murder.

The police department took to Facebook to announce that, in conjunction with U.S. Marshals, it arrested 44-year-old Francisco Antonio Gregio in the case.

A Palmview Police Department spokesperson did not return two calls or respond to an email asking where the arrest took place and what time the arrest happened.

Gregio previously had been described as a person of interest in the Dec. 22 shooting of 30-year-old Federico Garza.

Police say Garza died at the hospital after being shot at the P and V Drive Thru at 100 S. Minnesota Road.

Jail records show Gregio is being held on $2 million in bonds on charges of murder and tampering with evidence.