Man pleads guilty to manslaughter for death of unborn baby

EDINBURG — A man who shot a pregnant off-duty police officer resulting in the death of her unborn baby entered guilty pleas Tuesday to manslaughter and aggravated assault against a family member with a weapon causing serious bodily injury.

Jesus Abides Campos, 27, entered the pleas nearly two weeks before his scheduled jury trial.

Campos admitted to “intentionally, knowingly, or recklessly” causing serious bodily injury to Monica Treviño on July 20, 2018, after shooting her in the stomach resulting in the death of her unborn baby.

The man remains free on $175,000 in bonds pending a sentencing hearing scheduled for April, which is anticipated to last a few hours and will have witness testimony.

He faces two to 20 years in prison on the manslaughter conviction and five to 99 years or life on the aggravated assault charge.

The state did not announce its sentencing recommendation during Tuesday’s hearing.

Treviño, who was 30 weeks pregnant at the time, used her portable dispatch radio to call for help telling police her common-law husband accidentally shot her in the stomach when she walked in front of an assault rifle he was cleaning and assembling on the kitchen table, according to the offense report.

Campos told police he received an AR-15 rifle in the mail earlier that day and was assembling it while his wife watched.

When he loaded the magazine, he “never heard the charging handle to the rifle go forward” and pulled the trigger, according to the offense report.

At the time of the shooting, Campos worked at Evins Regional Juvenile Center.

Officers wrote in offense reports that Campos showed no emotion, describing his demeanor as “calm” and as not showing “any nervousness after being involved in a traumatic event.”

The offense reports also alleged Campos was “extremely uncooperative” and didn’t appear to be concerned for Treviño.

A supplemental report details how one officer told investigators after hearing Treviño had been shot that the pair had what appeared to be an argument or heated discussion at the Tru Fit gym four hours before the shooting.

During Tuesday’s hearing, Chief of Felonies O.J. Esquivel told state District Judge Luis Singleterry that video evidence may also be admitted at the sentencing hearing, but did not elaborate on the content of any video evidence.