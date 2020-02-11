LETTERS: Immigrants need our help; No waste of time; Separation is a choice

Immigrants need our help

I had a discussion in my college class and the question was brought up about how new politics have brought cruelty to our fellow immigrants who have moved to our society. The problem with this is that our fellow families experience issues like racism and cruelty.

As time has passed lately I’ve noticed that since the campaign 2014 campaign of Donald Trump Americans have been fooled and told that immigrants are just a disturbance of space to our community; however, we all know that in Pharr, the immigrants are the ones who do the dirty work so the Americans don’t have to worry for the work.

I personally have witnessed cruelty on occasion. There are severe occasions like applying for a job, shopping and even while sitting down.

In continuing, people around these towns have been treating each other badly lately. If we’d wait to think, we are all we have. It is sad to see that our own people join Americans’ thought in order to succeed while in reality rights and positivity should be normal in people.

I’d like you to think it through and help out the community by making clubs and social works in order to create a much more stable community, and help those people who economically can’t live, and don’t get the help they need from their government.

Christopher De La Torre

Pharr

No waste of time

I read with incredulity the letter from Mr. Bill Rouillier (Dec. 19), who believes that the Democrats’ investigation into the president’s involvement with Russia, his blatant racism and his clumsy attempt to bribe Ukraine are “a waste of time.”