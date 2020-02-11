Human remains found in San Benito

A Crime Stoppers tip lead to the discovery of human remains in San Benito Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators have secured a wooded area behind an auto repair shop and small shopping center where Business 77 merges with West Stenger Street.

This afternoon, police continued searching for skeletal remains which animals might have scattered, Commander David Osborne said on the property of AEP-Texas.

Monday, an anonymous CrimeStoppers tip led investigators to the scene south of Harlingen city limits.

A large red tarp can be seen near a large mesquite tree.

Harlingen Police, the San Benito Police Department and Texas Rangers are working to identify the remains and find the cause of death.