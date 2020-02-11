19-year-old in critical condition after wreck in RGC

The Rio Grande City Police Department is investigating a three-vehicle crash that left a teenager in critical condition Tuesday.

Officers responded to the incident, described as a major crash, at about 9:57 a.m. in front of McCoy’s Building Supply, located at the 4700 block of East US-83, according to a statement Rio Grande City police issued on Facebook.

The 19-year-old driver of a brown Chevrolet Malibu, one of three vehicles involved in the incident, is in the ICU at McAllen Medical Center, where he remains in critical condition, police stated.

The 42-year-old driver of a grey Peterbilt Tractor Trailer involved in the crash sustained no major injuries. The 28-year-old driver of a red Chevrolet Avalanche, the other vehicle involved in the collision, was transported to Starr County Memorial Hospital as a precaution, but she sustained no major injuries and has been released.

All three vehicles were towed.