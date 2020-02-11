18-year-old San Juan man arrested, accused of making threats against local schools

A San Juan man was arrested Monday on accusations of making threats targeting several high schools, according to an Edinburg school district news release.

The district confirmed in the release that Robert Vela High School was among the campuses allegedly targeted.

The suspect, an 18-year-old San Juan resident who has not yet been identified, will be arraigned at 3 p.m. at the Edinburg Municipal Court.

According to the school district police department, it worked with other local law enforcement in responding to the threat and apprehending the man.

“Students and staff at Vela High School are safe. Extra security has been brought in to patrol the campus,” the release read.

