RGC PD identifies child killed in crash involving alcohol

The Rio Grande City Police Department says the 8-year-old who died during an early morning crash Saturday is Leah Marie Gonzalez.

Police responded to the wreck at around 3:30 a.m. Saturday on U.S. Highway 83 on the west side of the city, according to a news release.

“When officers arrived, they saw that a black Nissan SUV had collided into the back of a garbage truck,” the release states.

The driver of the Nissan is 34-year-old Elia De La Cruz.

“Investigators say both individuals were not wearing their seat belts,” the news release states. “Investigators also believe that alcohol was a factor in the crash. Charges are pending.”