Westbound lanes will be reduced to a single lane for the next few nights, a news release from the Texas Department of Transportation states.

In order to facilitate the installation of overhead signs and the removal of temporary barriers, westbound main lanes between 2nd Street and Ware Road on I-2 will be reduced to a single lane from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. from tonight through Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020.

TxDOT asks drivers to take care when traversing these areas during that time.