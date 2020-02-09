Reynosa man who tried to sneak ammo into Mexico sentenced

McALLEN — A Mexican man will serve a 30-month prison term for trying to smuggle more than a 1,000 rounds of ammunition into Mexico, records show.

U.S. District Judge Randy Crane sentenced Anastacio San Miguel Padron to the more than two-year prison sentence.

According to a criminal complaint, Padron tried to enter Mexico through the Hidalgo port of entry Sept. 23, 2019.

During inspection, he admitted he had ammunition within the vehicle, which led U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers to discover more than 1,1000 rounds of .40 caliber ammunition and at least one 75-round, high-capacity ammunition magazine, records show.

While being interviewed by federal agents, Padron admitted to traveling from Reynosa, Mexico, to Hidalgo County to purchase and obtain high-capacity firearm ammunition and then transport it back into Mexico, the documents state.

Padron will not be required to serve additional supervised release upon completion of his prison term, but will likely be deported because he does not have legal status to remain in the country.

Weapons and ammunition, like the ones involved in this case, purchased legally and illegally in the U.S., are often smuggled into Mexico and end up in the hands of criminals, exacerbating the violence perpetrated by drug cartel organizations as a result of the drug trade.

lzazueta@themonitor.com