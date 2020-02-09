MultimediaPhotos Photo Gallery: Lunar New Year Festival at IMAS Joel Martinez - February 9, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp ReddIt Rebekah Garces, 4, dresses up in costume at the 8th annual Lunar New Years Festival at IMAS on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Attendes play a game of beanbag toss called “ozami” during the 8th annual Lunar New Years Festiva at IMAS on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) K Pop dancer Victoria Iniguez performs for attendees during the 8th annual Lunar New Years Festival at IMAS on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Yue Li of China sings with piano accompaniment to an audience at the 8th annual Lunar New Years Festival at IMAS on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Hyerin Cho spins a disk as she tries to balance it during the 8th annual Lunar New Years Festival at IMAS on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Rachel Choi arrives before preforming during the 8th annual Lunar New Years Festival at IMAS on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Calligrapher Pierre Lu explains the meaning of each character of a name after painting it on a piece of paper at the 8th annual Lunar New Years Festival at IMAS on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Photo Gallery: Canada thumps Jamaica 9-0 advance to semifinals of CONCACAF Olympic qualifier Photo Gallery: 9th Annual Mariachi Concerts at Basilica of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle Photo Gallery: RGV Vipers drop another to Agua Caliente Clippers 124-109 Photo Gallery: Texas Citrus Fiesta Parade of Oranges Photo Gallery: Citrus Elegance celebrating the 84th Queen Citrianna