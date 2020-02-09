EDITORIAL: Move on

As expected, the Republican-dominated Senate on Wednesday acquitted President Trump of the two impeachment charges the Democratic-led House had imposed upon him. Of course, this does not end the affair; rather, it only begins the next phase of bringing the case to the people.

That phase ends on Election Day.

Throughout the impeachment process, many GOP lawmakers and Trump defenders insisted that the trial, through which the House sought to remove the president from office, was an effort to put the selection of our chief executive in the hands of Congress rather than the voters. With the presidential campaign well under way, it’s easy to just let the people decide.

Even House Speaker Nancy Pelosi resisted pursuing impeachment until the White House acknowledged that Trump had asked Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky to look for connections between a congressional allocation of $391 million in military aid and the son of former Vice President Joe Biden, who was on the board of a Ukrainian natural gas company at the time. Trump himself released a purported transcript of his phone conversation with Zelensky, asserting that as president he was authorized to make the request and tie release of the funds to the response.

That became the part of Republican defense, with also included assertions that since the administration ultimately released the funds despite Trump’s order to hold them, the alleged extortion never actually occurred, and that a president’s actions can’t be illegal if he believes he’s acting in the country’s best interests.

Of course, neither argument is logical. The first would suggest that a person who fires a gun at someone, but missed, didn’t actually commit a crime. With regard to the second, an authoritarian leader might think that suppressing dissent might be for the best as it makes governance easier, but it actually reduces the flow of new ideas.