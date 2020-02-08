Garden View: Vegetable varieties for spring

We still have two more months before its officially spring, but no one told the plants because they have been blooming like they’ve never heard of winter.

The mild temperatures are important to note, especially if you are planning a spring vegetable garden. We have some general windows in which we recommend to plant different crops throughout the year and it seems like every year those windows change a little bit. Typically, the cutoff date to plant many of our leafy green crops is mid-February.

However, according to the National Weather Service our average temperatures for January were about 7 degrees warmer than our historic norm. Which means at this point I would avoid planting any more leafy greens.

Things you can start planting in February would be beans, cantaloupe, honey dew, watermelon, cucumbers, eggplant, okra, peppers, squash and tomatoes.

According to our local Extension Vegetable Specialist, Dr. Juan Anciso, there are six general guidelines for a successful vegetable garden:

>> Select the recommended varieties

>> Plant at the right time >> Prepare your soil >> Control weeds, disease and pests

>> Have adequate soil moisture