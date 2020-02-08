8-year-old girl killed in RGC crash

A child was killed in what officials are calling a major crash involving an SUV and a garbage truck in the wee hours of Saturday morning in Rio Grande City.

According to a city news release, Rio Grande City police responded to the crash at about 3:30 a.m. on U.S. Highway 83 near the Rio Grande Growers Co-Op on the west side of Rio Grande City.

Upon arrival, officers saw that a black Nissan SUV had collided into the back of a garbage truck.

The driver of the Nissan, a 34-year-old woman, and an 8-year-old girl were transported to Starr County Memorial Hospital.

The 8-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police are currently investigating the crash.