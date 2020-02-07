Police investigating vandalism at RGC church

Investigators are working to identify a motive that led someone to vandalize a Rio Grande City church.

According to a city news release, Rio Grande City police were dispatched Friday at about 10:42 a.m. to the Immaculate Conception Church, located in the 100 block of East 3rd Street, in reference to shots fired.

After the responding officers made contact with Father Thomas Sepúlveda, they were unable to locate any bullet casings inside or outside of the church.

However, the officers were able to locate “damages” on doors which appeared to have been made from inside the church. Investigators suspect that the damages were made with a blunt object.

Father Sepulveda informed the officers that he does not intend to press charges for the damage to the church, which is estimated to be about $3,000.

According to the release, investigators have identified a person of interest.