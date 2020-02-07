Man found dead in car in north Harlingen

Harlingen Police are investigating the shooting death of a man discovered in a car in north Harlingen.

Police say they were called to the 3300 block of Adams Landing near Loop 499 around 10 p.m. Thursday. They say the Hispanic male was found dead with a gunshot wound to the chest.

“When we arrived to the location officers located inside his vehicle and from there EMS was called. He was transported to one of our local hospitals just to verify he was deceased,” Sgt. Larry Moore said. “As of right now, we are gathering as much information we can. We are asking if anyone has any information and to come forward with anything that may be helpful to us,” Moore said.

The name of the victim has not been released.

“We are trying to locate the person responsible. Our investigators have been out all night and are still here following up. It is still an active investigation and will follow up on any lead,” he said.

Moore said anyone with information should call Harlingen Area Crime Stoppers at 956-425-8477 (TIPS).