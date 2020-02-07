Donna North dominates Economedes

BY RAUL GARCIA

STAFF WRITER

DONNA — Donna North’s boys soccer team did not let their foot off the gas en route to a 4-1 win over visiting Edinburg Economedes in a contest that started off fast Friday.

“We needed one of these games where the goals went in because in our last two games it was hard to score,” Donna North head coach Andres Sanchez said. “Getting those scores early in the game makes a big difference.”

The game proved Donna North could withstand the pain while pushing its offensive attack with big shots from around the field.

Its first score was a chip-in from in front of the goal by Santos Garza, who chased down a leading pass during the 21st minute to take the 1-0 lead.

Two minutes later, Christian Flores corralled a pass on the wing in motion on the left side of the goal and chest-bumped it to set himself up for a strike into the right side of the net to lift Donna North 2-0.

After a free kick, Donna North caught the Jaguars by surprise as it took its 3-0 lead off an Alex Flores blast from 35 yards out with seven minutes remaining in the first half.

Economedes’ defense didn’t have an answer to Donna North’s offensive attack.

“We surprised them in the beginning and we just kept it going with our attack and our defense did an excellent job,” Sanchez said.

Throughout the game, Economedes continued to have trouble taking care of the ball and could not gain control of their possession past the Donna North defense, causing frustration to set in for the Jaguars as they looked for a way to score.

The Jaguars did not get on the board until late in the second period off a header by forward Chris Garcia, who connected on a second chance opportunity that dinged off the goal post.

Donna North entered Friday’s game coming off a 1-0 win over Edinburg North following its loss to Weslaco East 1-0 in its District 31-6A opener.

“It was a pretty close and every game is going to be a close game,” Sanchez said. “We just need to take care of business.”

Sanchez led Donna North to its first district title last year in program history. (The school opened its doors in 2013.) Sanchez has been at the helm of the boys soccer team over the past seven years.

Economedes came into the contest 2-0 in district, sending a clear message they were a team to beat with their victories over Weslaco High (1-0) and Edinburg Vela (3-1).

“We want to start this season with a different attitude,” Economedes head coach Robert Arce said. “They are playing their best and are working a lot. We’re teaching them different formations, and I think we will be very strategic moving forward.”

Next for Edinburg Economedes is Edinburg High at 6 p.m. Tuesday at home.

Donna North will go on the road against Weslaco High, also at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

