State has 30 days to weigh death penalty in trooper shooting case

EDINBURG — A 24-year-old man accused of shooting a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper last April will have to wait 30 more days before learning whether he will face the death penalty.

Victor Godinez is charged with capital murder of a peace officer for the April 6, 2019, shooting of Moises Sanchez, who succumbed to his injuries after surgery in Houston on Aug. 24, 2019. The 30 days is to allow for time to gather medical records from Houston.

Godinez is also charged with two counts of attempted capital murder of a peace officer for shooting at two Edinburg police officers.

The shooting happened after the 48-year-old Sanchez responded to a car crash on North 10th Street and Freddy Gonzalez Drive in McAllen.

Authorities have said Godinez fled the scene and shot Sanchez once in the head and once in the shoulder.

Godinez remains jailed on $3 million in bonds.