Hidalgo County warns of door-to-door energy scam

Hidalgo County is warning its citizens about people who are posing as county employees, visiting homes and encouraging homeowners to switch energy providers.

There have been numerous reports of fraudulent activity, according to a news release from Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez’s office.

“The Hidalgo County Community Service Agency does not represent, refer or promote ANY energy providers,” the release stated. “Our utility assistance program complies with strict regulations in which applicants must apply in person at the CSA office, before eligibility is determined. Any home visits conducted by CSA employees are on a case-by-case basis, and clients are notified of the visit in advance.”

The county is encouraging citizens to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the proper authorities.

“To prevent being victimized by this fraudulent activity, ask any person claiming to be a Hidalgo County employee to show their official County identification,” the release stated. “For any further questions you may contact the CSA office at 956-383-6240. Immediately report any suspicious activity to police or 911.”