‘Good Samaritans’ held down Alamo man accused in fatal drunk driving crash

A 34-year-old man is accused taking off his shirt after allegedly causing a fatal accident and trying to fight bystanders before “good Samaritans” held him down until authorities arrived.

Those allegations are included in a complaint for the Feb. 2 arrest of Alamo resident Miguel Lopez, who is accused of losing control of his vehicle and hitting 34-year-old San Juan resident Marlena Cantu from behind, killing her.

Lopez is charged with intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle, intoxication assault with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury, accident involving injury and accident involving death.

He remains jailed on $250,000 in bonds on the charges, according to jail records.

The complaint states that the crash happened at 11:37 p.m. on Feb. 1, a Saturday night, to Minnesota Road.

“Upon arrival witnesses at location told me a male tried to run away from the scene but was being held down by multiple good Samaritans behind a house nearby,” Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Jacob Gonzalez wrote in the complaint.

At the scene, the trooper found Cantu trapped in her vehicle with shallow breathing while going in and out of consciousness as her mother Zenalda Saenz, who was also injured, stood nearby, the complaint stated.

“I had to get Mr. Lopez out of the area as the family of the injured females was wanting to fight Mr. Lopez at location,” Gonzalez wrote in the complaint. “According to witnesses, Mr. Lopez was tossing beer cans out of the vehicle when his vehicle landed on its side and was helped out of his 2001 Chevy Tahoe.”

Once out of his vehicle, the officer says Lopez took off his shirt and “was wanting to fight bystanders.”

“I was unable to conduct the Standardized Field Sobriety Tests due to Mr. Lopez being aggressive and wanting to fight,” the DPS trooper wrote in the complaint. “EMS advised me his wrist and shoulder needed to be examined at DHR hospital.”

The complaint states that Cantu was pronounced dead at 12:52 a.m. at McAllen Medical, according to the complaint.