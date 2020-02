In order to facilitate the removal of temporary concrete barriers on Interstate 2, the Texas Department of Transportation will be closing one of the westbound lanes.

From 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., TxDOT will shut down a westbound lane of I-2 from Second Street to Eighth Street. With the closure of the lane, I-2 will only have two available lanes in that segment.

The temporary barriers will be replaced with permanent barriers.