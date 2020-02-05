SULLIVAN CITY — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting in Sullivan City on Wednesday, according to an agency tweet.

The sheriff’s office took to social media to announce that deputies responded to a scene near Business 83 and El Pinto Road in search for suspects as of 3 p.m.

The tweet says a medical helicopter landed near Benavides Elementary School and La Joya ISD spokesperson Blanca Cantu says the incident prompted a school lock out, in which operations at the school continued as normal but the campus was closed.

“It was nearby, but nothing to endanger our kids or anything at that point,” Cantu said. “Nothing in school or in any radius near, near by. It was further out.”

Cantu says that the lock out lasted about 10 minutes and was lifted around 3 p.m.