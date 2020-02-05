PD identifies man shot by police in Weslaco

The Weslaco Police Department has identified the man shot by police late Sunday night.

Weslaco Police Chief Joel Rivera said on Twitter that 53-year-old Jose Luis Sandoval was arraigned on two counts of aggravated assault, a count of aggravated assault of a public servant and evading arrest Wednesday.

Rivera said he received a total of $340,000 in bonds.

Authorities said in a statement earlier this week that the shooting happened at 800 E. Washington St. after the suspect drove his vehicle toward police.

“As officers attempted to apprehend the suspect, he drove his vehicle toward officers at which point they discharged their service weapons in an attempt to stop the threat,” police said in a news release.

Police said a victim and the suspect were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The shooting occurred after police responded to a domestic disturbance.