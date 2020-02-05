CBP arrests Weslaco man at bridge on child sex assault charges

U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced the arrest of a 56-year-old Weslaco man who is wanted on allegations of sexual assault of a child.

CBP said the agency’s officers arrested Raul Arreguilin at the Hidalgo-Reynosa International Bridge Wednesday as he arrived from Mexico.

During a primary check, CBP determined Arreguilin was a possible match to an outstanding arrest warrant from the Weslaco Police Department, according to a news release, which said further checks confirmed his identity.

CBP said in a news release that Arreguilin has two arrest warrants for aggravated sexual assault of a child and a warrant for indecency with a child.

Arreguilin, a U.S. citizen, is accused of inappropriate sexual contact with three children in 2003, 2005 and 2015, when the minors were four, eight and ten.

The warrants were issued last week, according to the news release.