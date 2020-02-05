BP vet tapped as new Chief Patrol Agent for RGV sector

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection named Brian Hastings as the new Chief Patrol Agent for the Rio Grande Valley Sector.

Hastings began his Border Patrol career in 1995 at the Cotulla station in the Laredo Sector.

With 25 years of border security and law-enforcement experience under his belt, Hastings held multiple executive leadership positions with his most recent being the Chief of the Law Enforcement Operations Directorate at the U.S. Border Patrol Headquarters in Washington D.C — a position which supervised all U.S. Border Patrol sectors in the country.

“Supporting the men and women of the RGV Sector, all of whom accomplished amazing things to secure this nation during a time of an unprecedented crisis, is my priority,” Hastings said. “RGV agents have been at the epicenter of the crisis throughout and they performed those duties in an outstanding manner.”

According to the news release, the RGV sector is the busiest along the southwest border. Nearly 340,000 illegal immigrants were apprehended in the fiscal year of 2019.

For the RGV Sector, Hastings is incharge of the operations of nine stations which secure 277 river miles and 361 coastal miles across 34 counties.

“I am committed to doing everything I can to strengthen the already incredible partnerships that my predecessors, current leaders, and agents have formed in the Rio Grande Valley,” Hastings said.