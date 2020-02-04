SpaceX slates ‘career day’

Steve Clark
-
A view of the topography at Boca Chica Beach that surrounds SpaceX prototype Starship hopper Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. (Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald via AP)

BROWNSVILLE — SpaceX CEO Elon Musk tweeted Feb. 3 that design and production on the Starship V1.0 SN1 is “going max hardcore” at the company’s Boca Chica rocket yard 22 miles east of Brownsville.

“It’s awesome! Feels a bit like a Mars simulator,” he tweeted.

Still, Musk, who’s been spending a lot of time at Boca Chica lately and posting photos of Starship fuel tank pressure testing, apparently wants to step it up even more. Early Tuesday morning he announced a Starship “career day” taking place Feb. 6 from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley STARGATE building next door to the SpaceX yard.

The main purpose is to staff four production shifts “for 24/7 operations,” though engineers, supervisors and support personnel are being sought as well, Musk tweeted.

“A super hardcore work ethic, talent for building things, common sense & trustworthiness are required, the rest we can train,” he tweeted.

SpaceX’s jobs board shows nearly 40 open positions for various types of engineers and technicians at Boca Chica.

