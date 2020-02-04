Uncategorized Photo Gallery: Canada defeats Mexico 2-0 Delcia Lopez - February 4, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp ReddIt Canada’s Christine Sinclair (19) scores the first goal against Mexico during a CONCACAF women’s Olympic qualifying soccer match Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, in Edinburg, Texas.Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor |dlopez@themonitor.com Canada’s Christine Sinclair (19) and Mexico’s Renae Cuellar (9) during a CONCACAF women’s Olympic qualifying soccer match Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, in Edinburg, Texas. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor |dlopez@themonitor.com Canada’s Christine Sinclair (19) and Mexico’s Jocelyn Orejel (4) with a header during a CONCACAF women’s Olympic qualifying soccer match Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, in Edinburg, Texas. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor |dlopez@themonitor.com Canada’s Jesse Fleming (17) and Mexico’s Liliana Mercado (18) battle for position during a CONCACAF women’s Olympic qualifying soccer match Tuesday, Feb. 04, 2020, in Edinburg, Texas. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor |dlopez@themonitor.com Canada’s Desiree Scott (11) and Mexico’s Jimena Lopez (5) collide during a CONCACAF women’s Olympic qualifying soccer match Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, in Edinburg, Texas. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor |dlopez@themonitor.com Mexico’s Kiana Palacios (8) gets past Canada’s Rebecca Quinn(5) during a CONCACAF women’s Olympic qualifying soccer match Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, in Edinburg, Texas. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor |dlopez@themonitor.com Mexico’s Maria Sanchez (19) and Canada’s Jessie Fleming (17) during a CONCACAF women’s Olympic qualifying soccer match Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, in Edinburg, Texas. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor |dlopez@themonitor.com Mexico’s Adriana Iturbide (14) battles Canada’s Jessie Fleming (17) during a CONCACAF women’s Olympic qualifying soccer match Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, in Edinburg, Texas. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor |dlopez@themonitor.com Canada’s Kadeisha Buchanan (3) and Mexico’s Jacqueline Ovalle (11) during a CONCACAF women’s Olympic qualifying soccer match Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, in Edinburg, Texas. (Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor |dlopez@themonitor.com Canada’s Christine Sinclair (19) screams at a teammate during a game against Mexico at a CONCACAF women’s Olympic qualifying soccer match Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, in Edinburg, Texas. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor |dlopez@themonitor.com RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR McAllen ISD makes jump to 5A in UIL realignment Photo Gallery: RGV Vipers surge past Auga Caliente Clippers 112-102 Edinburg Vela SaberCats sink Weslaco High with 3-point barrage Sharyland Pioneer Diamondbacks down Los Fresnos Falcons McAllen opens all-inclusive Miracle Field