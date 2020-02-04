Canada’s Christine Sinclair (19) scores the first goal against Mexico during a CONCACAF women’s Olympic qualifying soccer match Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, in Edinburg, Texas.Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor |dlopez@themonitor.com
Canada’s Christine Sinclair (19) and Mexico’s Renae Cuellar (9) during a CONCACAF women’s Olympic qualifying soccer match Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, in Edinburg, Texas. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor |dlopez@themonitor.com
Canada’s Christine Sinclair (19) and Mexico’s Jocelyn Orejel (4) with a header during a CONCACAF women’s Olympic qualifying soccer match Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, in Edinburg, Texas. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor |dlopez@themonitor.com
Canada’s Jesse Fleming (17) and Mexico’s Liliana Mercado (18) battle for position during a CONCACAF women’s Olympic qualifying soccer match Tuesday, Feb. 04, 2020, in Edinburg, Texas. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor |dlopez@themonitor.com
Canada’s Desiree Scott (11) and Mexico’s Jimena Lopez (5) collide during a CONCACAF women’s Olympic qualifying soccer match Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, in Edinburg, Texas. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor |dlopez@themonitor.com
Mexico’s Kiana Palacios (8) gets past Canada’s Rebecca Quinn(5) during a CONCACAF women’s Olympic qualifying soccer match Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, in Edinburg, Texas. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor |dlopez@themonitor.com
Mexico’s Maria Sanchez (19) and Canada’s Jessie Fleming (17) during a CONCACAF women’s Olympic qualifying soccer match Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, in Edinburg, Texas. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor |dlopez@themonitor.com
Mexico’s Adriana Iturbide (14) battles Canada’s Jessie Fleming (17) during a CONCACAF women’s Olympic qualifying soccer match Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, in Edinburg, Texas. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor |dlopez@themonitor.com
Canada’s Kadeisha Buchanan (3) and Mexico’s Jacqueline Ovalle (11) during a CONCACAF women’s Olympic qualifying soccer match Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, in Edinburg, Texas. (Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor |dlopez@themonitor.com
Canada’s Christine Sinclair (19) screams at a teammate during a game against Mexico at a CONCACAF women’s Olympic qualifying soccer match Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, in Edinburg, Texas. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor |dlopez@themonitor.com

