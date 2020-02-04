LETTERS: Afraid to let go; Plant-based food options

Afraid to let go

As the new year approached, I was in a melancholy state of mind. The approaching displays of fireworks and people celebrating with spectacles of gaiety and joyfulness in streets across the world at the stroke of midnight milled the touch of hope that each passing year used to hand off to the next. It seems as if the torch of our metamorphosis into the next phase of our humanity has been extinguished. New Year’s Eve was about passing the torch and illuminating the path that lies ahead.

I sense a despondency in the air, and I feel a discontent in the winds that blow across our land.

The world around us commiserates with those of us who have seen the strength and potency of this great nation damaged and vandalized by scoundrels and rogues disguised as patriots and stalwarts of all that kept our nation strong and our character unswerving.

I am fearful of letting go of 2019. I am anxious of the new year and of the growing fear and disquiet that is growing in our streets and in our communities. I am uneasy with the growing deceit and betrayal by ordinary people of basic human decency and adherence to common ideals that once epitomized who we were as a nation and as a people.

It is fear of the unknown.

Fear that the hateful words and detestable actions of 2019 may become the core of a heartless and soulless nation.

I miss that touch of hope that every New Year’s Eve brought.

I miss that genuine joy and the celebration of better days that the countdown to the new year brought.

There is no stopping the ticking clock. And there seems no stopping the hate and hostility that is flourishing amid the decaying decency, morality and righteousness that once brought hope when the clock struck the hour of 12.