DPS confirms identities in deadly progreso crash

The Texas Department of Public Safety has released the names of two individuals killed in a two-vehicle crash near Progreso Tuesday evening.

DPS spokesperson Maria Montalvo said in a statement that McAllen residents Kristine Renae Valderas, 26, and Britney Justine Cavazos, 30, both died as a result of their injuries in the collision.

The release says that Valderas and Cavasos were driving on U.S. 281 Military Road west of FM 88 near Progreso Tuesday evening at about 6:45 when Cavazos, the driver, lost control of the vehicle and struck the rear of a Kenworth truck tractor.

According to the statement, Valderas sustained major injuries and died at the scene while Cavazos was airlifted to McAllen, where she later died.

There were no other passengers in the car and the driver of the truck was not injured, the release says.

The incident is still under investigation.