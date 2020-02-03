Man charged with smuggling $3M worth of meth

A 49-year-old Houston man was arrested Jan. 30 by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations at the Hidalgo International Bridge after agents allegedly discovered $3,260,000 worth of methamphetamine.

The man, whose identity was not revealed, was driving a Ford Expedition and underwent two inspections. Using non-intrusive imaging equipment, agents discovered 163 pounds of what appeared to be methamphetamine hidden within the SUV’s gas tank.

CBP OFO seized the contraband and arrested the man on drug smuggling charges. The case remains under investigation by Homeland Security Investigations.

“As persistent drug smugglers continue their pursuit of attempting to bring dangerous narcotics across the border, our frontline officers at CBP Field Operations are just as relentless in keeping our communities drug-free,” Port Director Carlos Rodriguez said in a press release.