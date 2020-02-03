Documents: Man switched seats with driver after wreck

A Mission man was arrested for allegedly switching seats with another passenger and lying to a police officer about driving the vehicle.

Carlos Silva, 43, was charged with false report to a peace officer — a class “B” misdemeanor — in the case.

On Jan. 26, an officer was dispatched to a two-vehicle collision. Upon arrival, the officer met with Aphrodite Yurith Marin,18, who was the driver of one of the vehicles involved in the crash.

Marin told the officer she noticed the driver of the other vehicle was a woman and not a man, adding the pair switched seating, according to the probable cause affidavit.

The officer then approached the man, who was identified as Silva, who claimed he was the driver of the vehicle and he was not drunk. According to the affidavit, Silva had a potent odor of alcohol on his breath.

The officer then spoke to the woman, Marilyn Fenila Lopez Hernandez, 41, who showed similar behavior and alcohol odor like Silva.

In addition to Lopez confessing to the officer that she was the driver of the vehicle when the crash occurred, the affidavit also mentions that there were two witnesses to the crash.

Guadalupe Salazar, 18, and Jeremy Vela, 17, provided statements to an investigator that Silva and Lopez switched seats and the driver attempted to leave the area, but was prevented by Vela.

Silva remains jailed with a $5,000 bond.