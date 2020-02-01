Local NewsMultimediaPhotos Photo Gallery: Canada thumps Jamaica 9-0 advance to semifinals of CONCACAF Olympic qualifier Delcia Lopez - February 1, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp ReddIt Canada’s Janine Beckie (16) celebrates a score against Jamaica during a CONCACAF women’s Olympic qualifying soccer match Saturday, Feb. 01, 2020, in Edinburg, Texas. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Canada’s Adriana Leon (19) and Jamaica Havana Solaun (6) battle for position during a CONCACAF women’s Olympic qualifying soccer match Saturday, Feb. 01, 2020, in Edinburg, Texas. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Jamaica’ Konya Plummer (5) and Canada’s Jordyn Huitema (9) during a CONCACAF women’s Olympic qualifying soccer match Saturday, Feb. 01, 2020, in Edinburg, Texas. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Canada’s Jordyn Huitema (9) and Jamaica Havana Solaun (6) during a CONCACAF women’s Olympic qualifying soccer match Saturday, Feb. 01, 2020, in Edinburg, Texas. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Canada’s Deanne Rose (0) gets her shot blocked by Jamaica goalie Sydney Schneider (1) during a CONCACAF women’s Olympic qualifying soccer match Saturday, Feb. 01, 2020, in Edinburg, Texas. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Canada’s Christine Sinclair warms up before the start of a game against Jamaica during a CONCACAF women’s Olympic qualifying soccer match Saturday, Feb. 01, 2020, in Edinburg, Texas. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Canada’s Janine Beckie (16) and Jordyn Huitema (9) celebrate after a score against Jamaica during a CONCACAF women’s Olympic qualifying soccer match Saturday, Feb. 01, 2020, in Edinburg, Texas. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Canada’s Jordyn Huitema (9) gets past Jamaica Konya Plummer (5) during a CONCACAF women’s Olympic qualifying soccer match Saturday, Feb. 01, 2020, in Edinburg, Texas. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Runners brave brisk weather for 38th 10K in Edinburg Man accused of smuggling meth in speaker boxes gets 70 months 21-month prison sentence for habitual cash smuggler Kite Fest wows Island crowd Special Crimes Unit unveils seal honoring Starr County history