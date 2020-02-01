Canada’s Janine Beckie (16) celebrates a score against Jamaica during a CONCACAF women’s Olympic qualifying soccer match Saturday, Feb. 01, 2020, in Edinburg, Texas. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
Canada’s Adriana Leon (19) and Jamaica Havana Solaun (6) battle for position during a CONCACAF women’s Olympic qualifying soccer match Saturday, Feb. 01, 2020, in Edinburg, Texas. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
Jamaica’ Konya Plummer (5) and Canada’s Jordyn Huitema (9) during a CONCACAF women’s Olympic qualifying soccer match Saturday, Feb. 01, 2020, in Edinburg, Texas. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
Canada’s Jordyn Huitema (9) and Jamaica Havana Solaun (6) during a CONCACAF women’s Olympic qualifying soccer match Saturday, Feb. 01, 2020, in Edinburg, Texas. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
Canada’s Deanne Rose (0) gets her shot blocked by Jamaica goalie Sydney Schneider (1) during a CONCACAF women’s Olympic qualifying soccer match Saturday, Feb. 01, 2020, in Edinburg, Texas. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
Canada’s Christine Sinclair warms up before the start of a game against Jamaica during a CONCACAF women’s Olympic qualifying soccer match Saturday, Feb. 01, 2020, in Edinburg, Texas. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
Canada’s Janine Beckie (16) and Jordyn Huitema (9) celebrate after a score against Jamaica during a CONCACAF women’s Olympic qualifying soccer match Saturday, Feb. 01, 2020, in Edinburg, Texas. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
Canada’s Jordyn Huitema (9) gets past Jamaica Konya Plummer (5) during a CONCACAF women’s Olympic qualifying soccer match Saturday, Feb. 01, 2020, in Edinburg, Texas. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR