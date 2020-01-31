Viva Life Christian Book Store to host ‘Heart Healer’ author

Viva Life Christian Book Store will host book signing with Cyndy Bartelli, author of the non-fiction book “The Heart Healer,” now released in Spanish as “El sanador de tu corazón.”

The book signing is scheduled for 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Viva Life Christian Book Store, 6601 N. 10th St. in McAllen. Admission is free.

Released in July 2017, “The Heart Healer” has been well-received across the United States.

Numerous requests for a Spanish translation, from pastors and missionaries, inspired Bartelli to pursue this new project. “El sanador de tu corazón” has been endorsed by noted pastors and readers alike.

Bartelli will be signing both the English and Spanish books, available for purchase at Viva Life.

“El sanador de tu corazón” carries a conversational approach to a very timely subject. The author weaves her own stories through the book, along with the stories of others whose heart wounds were healed. Bible scriptures support each point, and each chapter ends with personal prayer and journaling pages.

Bartelli, a San Antonio native, spent many years in the Mission/McAllen area, graduating from Mission High School, and working with her family at Carl’s Supermarkets. The day of the book signing will mark the 60th anniversary of the day her father, Carl Waitz, opened Mission Minimax, his first of seven supermarkets in the Rio Grande Valley spanning almost 40 years. Though a young girl, she still remembers that first day of the store opening, and the warm greetings from the people of Mission.

Recently, Bartelli and her husband, Terry, returned to Texas after several years of ministry work in Los Angeles.

Also appearing at the book signing is Yesenia, an international Spanish gospel singer who resides locally. Prior to the mutual appearances of Cyndy and Yesenia at Viva Life Book Store, Yesenia and her husband Josué will interview Bartelli on their radio program, “Entre Familia” on La Radio Cristiana (laradiocristiananet.com).