Super Sunday: Local hangouts to host watch parties for the big game

McALLEN — Super Bowl LIV is set for this Sunday, and there are plenty of places around the Upper Valley offering opportunities to see the big game.

With the game set, and anticipation as high as one would expect for non-Cowboys teams, there is still a chance to watch the game at some prime locations.

American Legion Post 37, located at 1305 E. Jasmine Ave. in McAllen, is welcoming the general public to attend their Super Bowl festivities, which begin at 11 a.m.

The post will provide free barbecue and show the game on a projector. There will be giveaways and grab bags, and the bar will have bucket specials of beer.

London Grill and Tavern, located at 129 E. Nolana Ave. in McAllen, will be showing the game with full audio on both the bar and restaurant sides of the eatery.

According to a manager, London will be offering drink specials all day, including well drinks, draft beers and margaritas on special. London opens at 11 a.m.

This year’s game pits the San Francisco 49ers (15-3) against the Kansas City Chiefs (14-4).

IF YOU GO:

SUPER BOWL LIV WATCH PARTIES

LONDON GRILL AND TAVERN

WHEN 5 p.m. Sunday

WHERE 129 E. Nolana Ave., McAllen

THE YARD

WHEN 5 p.m. Sunday

WHERE 401 S. 17th St., McAllen

MONSTER CARWASH

WHEN 5:30 p.m. Sunday

WHERE 2702 W. University Drive, Edinburg

KISS & FLY SHOT BAR

WHEN 3 p.m. Sunday

WHERE 5204 N. 10th St., McAllen

THE GRAND SOCIAL CLUB

WHEN 3 p.m. Sunday

WHERE 4108 N. 10th St., McAllen

AUSTIN STREET BAR

WHEN 4 p.m. Sunday

WHERE 1110 Austin Ave., McAllen

BAR-B-CUTIE

WHEN 5:30 p.m. Sunday

WHERE 1933 W. Interstate 2, Pharr

THE FLYING WALRUS

WHEN 4:30 p.m. Sunday

WHERE 204 S. 17th St., McAllen

THE QUARTER NEW ORLEANS KITCHEN AND TAP ROOM

WHEN 3 p.m. Sunday

WHERE 100 E. Nolana Ave., McAllen

MAIN EVENT

WHEN Sunday

WHERE 500 N. Jackson Road, Pharr

PALENQUE GRILL

WHEN 4 p.m. Sunday

WHERE 2200 S. 10th St., McAllen

SMOKIN’ MOON BBQ AND BEER GARDEN

WHEN 5 p.m. Sunday

WHERE 1617 W. Polk Ave., Pharr

AMERICAN LEGION LOYAL SERVICE POST 37

WHEN 4 p.m. Sunday

WHERE 1305 E. Jasmine Ave., McAllen

BEEF OUTLAWS BAR & GRILL

WHEN 3 p.m. Sunday

WHERE 2714 N. Conway Ave., Mission