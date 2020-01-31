Super Sunday: Local hangouts to host watch parties for the big game

McALLEN — Super Bowl LIV is set for this Sunday, and there are plenty of places around the Upper Valley offering opportunities to see the big game.
With the game set, and anticipation as high as one would expect for non-Cowboys teams, there is still a chance to watch the game at some prime locations.
American Legion Post 37, located at 1305 E. Jasmine Ave. in McAllen, is welcoming the general public to attend their Super Bowl festivities, which begin at 11 a.m.
The post will provide free barbecue and show the game on a projector. There will be giveaways and grab bags, and the bar will have bucket specials of beer.
London Grill and Tavern, located at 129 E. Nolana Ave. in McAllen, will be showing the game with full audio on both the bar and restaurant sides of the eatery.
According to a manager, London will be offering drink specials all day, including well drinks, draft beers and margaritas on special. London opens at 11 a.m.
This year’s game pits the San Francisco 49ers (15-3) against the Kansas City Chiefs (14-4).
IF YOU GO:
SUPER BOWL LIV WATCH PARTIES
LONDON GRILL AND TAVERN
WHEN 5 p.m. Sunday
WHERE 129 E. Nolana Ave., McAllen
THE YARD
WHEN 5 p.m. Sunday
WHERE 401 S. 17th St., McAllen
MONSTER CARWASH
WHEN 5:30 p.m. Sunday
WHERE 2702 W. University Drive, Edinburg
KISS & FLY SHOT BAR
WHEN 3 p.m. Sunday
WHERE 5204 N. 10th St., McAllen
THE GRAND SOCIAL CLUB
WHEN 3 p.m. Sunday
WHERE 4108 N. 10th St., McAllen
AUSTIN STREET BAR
WHEN 4 p.m. Sunday
WHERE 1110 Austin Ave., McAllen
BAR-B-CUTIE
WHEN 5:30 p.m. Sunday
WHERE 1933 W. Interstate 2, Pharr
THE FLYING WALRUS
WHEN 4:30 p.m. Sunday
WHERE 204 S. 17th St., McAllen
THE QUARTER NEW ORLEANS KITCHEN AND TAP ROOM
WHEN 3 p.m. Sunday
WHERE 100 E. Nolana Ave., McAllen
MAIN EVENT
WHEN Sunday
WHERE 500 N. Jackson Road, Pharr
PALENQUE GRILL
WHEN 4 p.m. Sunday
WHERE 2200 S. 10th St., McAllen
SMOKIN’ MOON BBQ AND BEER GARDEN
WHEN 5 p.m. Sunday
WHERE 1617 W. Polk Ave., Pharr
AMERICAN LEGION LOYAL SERVICE POST 37
WHEN 4 p.m. Sunday
WHERE 1305 E. Jasmine Ave., McAllen
BEEF OUTLAWS BAR & GRILL
WHEN 3 p.m. Sunday
WHERE 2714 N. Conway Ave., Mission