Both sides rest in intox death trial

EDINBURG — In a matter of seconds, Eduardo Moniet’s night of fun with friends in downtown McAllen turned to tragic after a pickup truck slammed into one of his friends.

On Friday afternoon, on the third day of testimony in the intoxication manslaughter trial, Moniet recounted for jurors the night his friend Kevin Andrade leapt out on a busy intersection and was struck by Leonel Martinez Adame — resulting in his death.

Adame faces two charges, intoxication manslaughter with vehicle, and accident involving death in connection with the July 15, 2017 death of Andrade, who died shortly after the crash.

He has entered not guilty pleas to the accusations.

On Thursday afternoon, the jury viewed a video of Adame’s interview with detectives after his arrest where he admitted to running and was cooperative with investigators.

Adame, who it was determined was slightly over the state’s legal limit of breath alcohol content, told police that the accident happened after he left the Brickhouse in downtown McAllen where he drank four jack and cokes and had three tequila shots with several friends while discussing a business venture over a four-hour period.

When asked about the accident, Adame said, “Somebody just jumped in front of me.”

He then admitted to hitting Andrade, whose blood alcohol was later determined to be .27, more than three times the legal limit.

Asked why he fled, Adame said during his interview with police, “I was just panicked. I was in shock.”

He told the detective that he was focused on the traffic and that the alcohol he consumed didn’t impact his ability to drive.

“I just didn’t see him coming,” Adame said.

Adame also expressed remorse for leaving the scene and asked the detective to tell Andrade’s family he was sorry.

Moniet testified that Andrade, himself, and two others were out in downtown McAllen, enjoying a night of bar hopping July 14, 2017 — moments before they left the area and were headed back to the vehicle they arrived in.

Moniet also testified that, just before 2:30 a.m., he looked up in time to see that Andrade was heading into the street, despite the fact that the light was still green for motorists.

“I saw the fender crush his head,” Moniet said. “I saw my friend bleeding out.”

The defense asked Moniet if he knew how much alcohol Andrade had consumed that night, but Moniet said he didn’t keep track all night; stating he had seen him have a few beers, a few shots.

In addition to Moniet’s testimony, the state called a Texas Department of Public Safety forensic scientist to testify about the DNA tested by the crime lab and stated the DNA extracted from Adame’s pickup truck was that of Andrade.

After the DPS forensic scientist testified, and the state rested its case in chief, the defense recalled a McAllen police officer who testified earlier in the week about the coding used on a crash report.

Following a few questions, that witness was also dismissed before the defense also rested its case.

Jurors were asked to return on Monday afternoon, when they will hear closing arguments from the defense and the state before jurors are asked to deliberate on a verdict.