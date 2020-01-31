Local NewsSportsLocal SportsMultimediaPhotosRio Grand Valley Vipers Photo Gallery: RGV Vipers drop another to Agua Caliente Clippers 124-109 Delcia Lopez - January 31, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp ReddIt Rio Grande Valley’ Vipers Kerwin Roach II (12) and Agua Caliente Clippers Garrett Nevels (3) scramble for a lose ball during an NBA G League basketball game Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in Edinburg, Texas. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Agua Caliente Clippers JJ Avila (33) and Xaiver Rathan-Mayes (22) defend Rio Grande Valley’ Vipers Jabari Brown (1) during an NBA G League basketball game Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in Edinburg, Texas. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Rio Grande Valley’ Vipers Shawn Occeus(11) on a drive to the basket against Agua Caliente Clippers Terance Mann (14) and JJ Avila (33) during an NBA G League basketball game Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in Edinburg, Texas. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Rio Grande Valley’ Vipers Jason Blossomgame (7) goes up for a score on Agua Caliente Clippers Amir Coffey (7) during an NBA G League basketball game Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in Edinburg, Texas. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Rio Grande Valley’ Vipers Kerwin Roach II (12) splits defenders Agua Caliente Clippers Donte Grantham (0) during an NBA G League basketball game Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in Edinburg, Texas. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Rio Grande Valley’ Vipers Isaiah Taylor (24) goes up for a score on Agua Caliente Clippers Terance Mann (14) during an NBA G League basketball game Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in Edinburg, Texas. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor dlopez@themonitor.com Rio Grande Valley’ Vipers Jason Blossomgame (7) goes up for a score against Agua Caliente Clippers Amir Coffey (7) during an NBA G League basketball game Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in Edinburg, Texas. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor dlopez@themonitor.com Rio Grande Valley’ Vipers Kerwin Roach II (12) and Agua Caliente Clippers Garrett Nevels (3) vie for a lose ball during an NBA G League basketball game Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in Edinburg, Texas. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Rio Grande Valley’ Vipers Shawn Occeus(11) on a drive to the basket against Agua Caliente Clippers Terance Mann (14) during an NBA G League basketball game Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in Edinburg, Texas. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Rio Grande Valley’ Vipers Shawn Occeus(11) slips and falls as Agua Caliente Clippers Terance Mann (14) swats the ball away during an NBA G League basketball game Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in Edinburg, Texas. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Grand Canyon buries UTRGV from deep Area swimmers head to regional competition Valley mariachi groups to compete in state contest at UTRGV Fed funds restored for La Joya Housing SPI holds groundbreaking for median, boardwalk, sidewalk improvement project