Thomas Hernandez,14, with Edcouch Elsa High school Mariachi Juvenil Azteca tunes his harp before the start of the 9th Annual Mariachi Concerts at Basilica of the National Shrine of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle on Friday, Jan.31,2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
Mission Parks and Recreation folkloric dancers perform during the 9th Annual Mariachi Concerts at Basilica of the National Shrine of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle on Friday, Jan.31,2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
Iliana Sanchez,16,with Palmview High school mariachi Los Lobos tunes her violin before the start of the 9th Annual Mariachi Concerts at Basilica of the National Shrine of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle on Friday, Jan.31,2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
Mission Parks and Rec. folkloric dancers perform during the 9th Annual Mariachi Concerts at Basilica of the National Shrine of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle on Friday, Jan.31,2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
Ava,4 and Ella Jansen,6, of Minneapolis, Minnesota watch the mariachi performance during the 9th Annual Mariachi Concerts at Basilica of the National Shrine of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle n Friday, Ja.31,2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
The pray room at Basilica of the National Shrine of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle serves as a backdrop for the Edcouch Elsa High school Mariachi Juvenil Azteca before the start of the 9th Annual Mariachi Concerts on Friday, Jan.31,2020 in San Juan, Texas. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
Palmview High school Mariachi Los Lobos are seen through the door at the Basilica of the National Shrine of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle before the start of the 9th Annual Mariachi Concerts on Friday, Jan.31,2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
Joyce Gonzalez,14,with Edcouch Elsa High school Mariachi Juvenil Azteca tunes her guitar before the start of the 9th Annual Mariachi Concerts at Basilica of the National Shrine of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle on Friday, Jan.31,2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com

