Local NewsMultimediaPhotos Photo Gallery: 9th Annual Mariachi Concerts at Basilica of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle Delcia Lopez - January 31, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp ReddIt Thomas Hernandez,14, with Edcouch Elsa High school Mariachi Juvenil Azteca tunes his harp before the start of the 9th Annual Mariachi Concerts at Basilica of the National Shrine of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle on Friday, Jan.31,2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Mission Parks and Recreation folkloric dancers perform during the 9th Annual Mariachi Concerts at Basilica of the National Shrine of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle on Friday, Jan.31,2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Iliana Sanchez,16,with Palmview High school mariachi Los Lobos tunes her violin before the start of the 9th Annual Mariachi Concerts at Basilica of the National Shrine of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle on Friday, Jan.31,2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Mission Parks and Rec. folkloric dancers perform during the 9th Annual Mariachi Concerts at Basilica of the National Shrine of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle on Friday, Jan.31,2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Ava,4 and Ella Jansen,6, of Minneapolis, Minnesota watch the mariachi performance during the 9th Annual Mariachi Concerts at Basilica of the National Shrine of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle n Friday, Ja.31,2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com The pray room at Basilica of the National Shrine of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle serves as a backdrop for the Edcouch Elsa High school Mariachi Juvenil Azteca before the start of the 9th Annual Mariachi Concerts on Friday, Jan.31,2020 in San Juan, Texas. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Palmview High school Mariachi Los Lobos are seen through the door at the Basilica of the National Shrine of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle before the start of the 9th Annual Mariachi Concerts on Friday, Jan.31,2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Joyce Gonzalez,14,with Edcouch Elsa High school Mariachi Juvenil Azteca tunes her guitar before the start of the 9th Annual Mariachi Concerts at Basilica of the National Shrine of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle on Friday, Jan.31,2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Hidalgo Co. sheriff, challenger go head-to-head at McAllen Rotary forum Murder suspect who’s waited 5 years for trial must wait longer Both sides rest in intox death trial Reynosa man admits to hiding bullets in boxes of dog biscuits Photo Gallery: RGV Vipers drop another to Agua Caliente Clippers 124-109