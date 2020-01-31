McALLEN — Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra and his first Democratic challenger, Frank Guerrero, butted heads over the county’s crime rate during a political forum Friday.

McAllen South Rotary club hosted the discussion at the Radisson Hotel in South McAllen, where the attention focused solely on the sheriff’s Democratic Primary race.

“Good news is, everyone in this room will vote,” attorney and event moderator Dan Worthington said during his opening remarks.

Each candidate took 90 seconds to give a brief overview of their experience and vision as the county’s top law enforcement officer.

Guerra touted his education, his family’s deep roots in South Texas, which he said date back to the late 1700s, his six years of experience as sheriff and reminded attendees he was also elected constable before Hidalgo County Commissioners appointed him sheriff in 2014.

Guerrero came out swinging, wasting no time in claiming the county’s crime rate was on the rise. He spoke of his long law enforcement career beginning in high school, his experience managing a federal prison for the Department of Homeland Security in New York and his security firm in Nicaragua.

“I have actual experience,” Guerrero said. “I wasn’t born with a silver spoon.”

Guerra later retorted: “I’m the only one up here that has the experience of running the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.”

The sheriff noted his 25 years in law enforcement and said he took over the sheriff and constable’s offices while they were “under a dark cloud.”

Since Guerra’s appointment in 2014, there’s been a “28 percent reduction in crime in this county and that’s something that I’m very proud of,” the sheriff added. “Like the old saying goes, if it isn’t broke, why fix it?”

Guerrero disagreed with those figures and insinuated Guerra was turning a blind eye to an increase in crime, though the challenger did not provide any specific data.

“The truth is, under my administration, crime is not on the rise,” Guerra told attendees, adding it was “a slap on the face of every hardworking” law enforcement official to say otherwise. He gave specific figures on murders, saying that between 2007 and 2017, rural Hidalgo County was averaging 17 homicides, per year. In 2018, there were four, and in 2019, there were five, he said.