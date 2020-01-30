Palmview man charged in shooting incident

A Palmview man was arrested on Jan. 15 on allegations he shot at a woman while she was a passenger in a vehicle.

Charlie Esteban Gallegos De Leon, 24, was charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon — a second degree felony — in the case.

Palmview police identified the victim as Yajaira Berenice Gonzalez-Rodriguez. An officer, who spoke with Gonzalez-Rodriguez on Jan. 13, observed two bullet holes in the vehicle, both on the rear right side with one on the door and the other on the fender of the wheel well, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Jazmin Flores, who was the driver of the vehicle, was accompanied by Gonzalez-Rodriguez and Gonzalez-Rodriguez’s cousin. According to the report, the women were heading to downtown McAllen.

Before taking off to McAllen, Flores drove by the home of Adolfo De Leon, an acquaintance, to see if anyone was outside.

As the women were leaving, another vehicle approached them “very aggressively” and followed them out of the neighborhood, according to the affidavit.

The vehicle caught up with the women at the intersection of Greene Road and East U.S. Expressway 83 frontage.

The driver, identified as De Leon, along with a female passenger, came out of the vehicle and was shouting at the women, according to the report.

When Gonzalez-Rodriguez lowered her car window, De Leon allegedly opened fire, striking Gonzalez-Rodriguez’s legs, the affidavit stated.

On Jan. 15, Gonzalez-Rodriguez identified De Leon through a photo lineup.

De Leon’s bonds were set at a combined $60,000.