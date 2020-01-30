LETTERS: Junk food and obesity; ‘Jungle’ conditions persist in industry

Junk food and obesity

I am a former high school student who has had a concern about my community’s health problems caused by all the unhealthy foods that we have fast access to.

It has been proven that eating fast food could cause horrible effects. This explains why there are high obesity rates in America.

In my three years of high school, I’ve noticed that the amount of obesity between the students I attend school with has increased ever since fast-food restaurants have been added near our school. The food these restaurants have to offer leads to obesity and bad health issues in the human body.

I decided to do some research myself, and I found that fast-food restaurants use low-quality materials. Companies put in substances that attract young people.

Furthermore, my city of McAllen is one of the cities with the highest rates of obesity in Texas.

Since we are so close to the border and we come from the Mexican culture, tacos are very common to us and are now at every corner, open 24/7. Eating this type of food can only bring the feeling of fatty substances building up in our bodies.

I’m really concerned about the health status of people in our community who are clueless of what this junk food can do to them. I have family members who deal with obesity and are silently getting killed by the junk they consume.

I hope your newspaper can raise some awareness to not only my concern but to many in my community. I hope the rate of obesity can be reduced with the help of this letter.

Ximena Ayala

Hidalgo

