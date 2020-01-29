Weslaco man who admitted to failing to declare at port given probation

McALLEN — A local man who failed to identify himself at a port of entry before crossing into the country was sentenced to one year of unsupervised release, records show.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Peter E. Ormsby sentenced Roy Cabrera Saldaña in connection with a Nov. 23 incident in which the man failed to declare himself at the Progreso port of entry, records show.

Cabrera stopped at the port Nov. 30 and was immediately arrested after U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers determined that Cabrera fled from the same port a week before.

“On November 23, 2019, a Dodge Charger registered to (Cabrera) entered the United States through the Progreso, Texas port of entry’s outbound lane. Upon entering the U.S. the driver did not report his arrival nor did he present the vehicle to Customs and Border Protection officers for inspection,” the complaint stated. “Subsequently, the Dodge Charger, and its occupants successfully fled the port of entry.”

CBP officers, after doing a license plate check on Cabrera’s Dodge Charger, discovered the vehicle matched the description of the same vehicle that fled the port of entry on Nov. 23, 2019.

During a subsequent interview with Cabrera, he freely admitted that he “knew why he was being detained,” and that he knew he “messed up by driving north a week prior,” the document stated.

After Cabrera was read his Miranda rights, he admitted he knew it was a crime to fail to present himself to CBP officers at the port of entry.

In addition to his most recent run-in with the law, Cabrera pleaded guilty to a Class B misdemeanor in state district court in December 2015.

The 28-year-old man pleaded guilty to one count of accident involving damage, which resulted in Cabrera paying nearly $1,800 in restitution to the victim, and a 180-day jail sentence that was deferred for community service, court records show.