LETTERS: Pollution problems

Pollution problems

Within the past decade, pollution has become a more significant problem all around the world. Pollution affects us humans in many different ways, starting with the fact that it contaminates the air we breathe and the water we drink.

Air pollution is a main concern of the recent civilized world; it has an extreme toxicological effect on human health and the environment. It has a number of specific emission sources, but motor vehicles and industrial methods contribute to the major part of air pollutants.

It has actually been proven that at least 75% percent of all the air pollution that is in this planet comes from vehicles.

In the city that I live in, there is a whole lot of pollution in the air and it is damaging to me and it makes it hard to breathe sometimes.