COMMENTARY: Beyond the river’s edge

I remember a place beyond the river’s edge where once young children played. A place that beckoned with its serenity and its beguiling charm. It was natural, open and free.

This was the edge of the Rio Grande that curved and turned and twisted its way along the fertile land that touched the river’s edge.

A river of promise and of tragedy, the Rio Grande defined a boundary between two worlds, and served as a golden gate to dreams. The allure of its beauty astounding to the eyes and to the soul. It’s naturalness and grandeur never failing to overwhelm the simple heart.

This was the majesty of the Rio Grande, where young children played along the river’s edge, and where heroic men and resilient and determined women braved the flowing currents to see the green, green valley that rested beyond the river’s edge.

This was my Valley. This was my home. This was where my roots were set and where my heart began to beat — in the valley by the Rio Grande.

My heritage explains the color of my skin. My legacy clarifies the passion I have within. I was born as free as the raging winds that blow across the open fields. I was born with the hunger to survive and to persevere. My stock was of dreamers and of visionaries who saw beyond the river’s edge. And like my parents and my ancestors, I too began to dream.

It wasn’t easy growing up in a place that demeaned and used and even abused those who toiled and strove to simply exist in the lands that had once belonged to us. It wasn’t easy to be identified as inferior or subordinate, simply because of the color of our skin or the birthplace of our ancestors. And it wasn’t easy to turn the other cheek and bend our backs and then reap the harvest from fields that had been seeded and tended by our blood and our sweat.

It wasn’t easy to be an American in that time when I grew up along the riverbank, when black and brown, and yellow and red were species inferior, subservient and subordinate to the Americans whose ancestors had crossed an ocean and landed on Plymouth Rock, as opposed to those of us whose ancestors just walked across a river to find their dream. It wasn’t easy in the early days growing up in the Valley by the Rio Grande. We had to know our place and we had to bow and scrape to make it through each day. But I still had my heritage and my legacy, and I continued to dream. Inside of me there always lurked the spark and the fire of those who had dreamed even before I came to be.

This past year was one of illumination and enlightenment. It was the year I finally came to terms with the fact that I was growing older, but not necessarily wiser. It’s isn’t easy to accept the inevitability of what comes next in a life that has seen the best and worst of men and of our humanity.

The year 2019 brought back memories of my youth along the Rio Grande, and of my personal confrontation with the brutality and cruelty of the war in Vietnam. The year also brought me recollections of the joys that family and friends brought into my life, as well as nostalgic glimpses back to moments and to episodes in my life that touched my heart, and times that brought me tears and sorrow.

Oh, how time has changed the valley along the river’s edge, and the lives of those who struggled and who sacrificed for those of us born into a time and into a place that that did not quite accept the fact that we were part of the family of man — sharing the universality of emotions and of devotions.