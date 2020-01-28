Sheriff’s office: Autopsy shows man found in Alton died by suicide

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office has ruled the cause of death of the man found inside a vehicle Monday as a suicide.

Sgt. Francisco Medrano said Tuesday the 54-year-old man discovered inside a vehicle died by suicide. Hidalgo County Sheriff J.E. “Eddie” Guerra also made the announcement via Twitter just before 3 p.m. Tuesday.

On Monday, just before 11 a.m., sheriff’s deputies were called out to the area of North Farm-to-Market Road 1925 at the end of Bryan Road in the north Alton area for what was characterized as an “equivocal death” investigation.

At that time, sheriff’s officials only advised that they had found a dead man inside a vehicle, and that an investigation was underway.

Guerra confirmed in the Tweet that the man, who has not been identified, died as a result of a suicide.