A 23-year-old man charged with murder for his brother’s death in a Weslaco home invasion in November received another reduction in his bond Monday morning.

Noel Alvarado had his bond reduced from $450,000 to $100,000, court records show.

After his arrest, his bond was set at $1 million.

Noel was charged, along with several other men, after Johnothan Gonzalez shot and killed Emanuel Alvarado. The men broke into Gonzalez’ rural Weslaco home in an attempt to steal drugs and money.

The attempted robbery happened in the 9900 block of North Saltillo Circle.

Noel drove his brother to the hospital, where the man later died from multiple gunshot wounds.

The alleged organizer of the fatal robbery, 30-year-old Isidro Rubiel Juarez, is wanted on a murder charge and should be considered armed and dangerous, authorities said in a release.