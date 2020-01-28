LETTERS: Teen anxiety levels rising; Immigrants need reform

Teen anxiety levels rising

While thinking about what gives people anxiety, a person would have to consider the other person’s brain chemistry, life events and personality. Nearly one in three teens ages 13-18 is diagnosed with a type of anxiety.

Some reasons why teens have anxiety: Social media — in today’s world there are many kids who spend hours a day connected to the media. Some teens put their online appearance in front of their real world appearance. By doing so, they may compare themselves to other people.

High expectations — the standard of life has progressively gone up, and for many teens that standard is too much to handle.

Many feel as if they do not live up to the expectations set for them.

Another factor to take into consideration is when a kid is a couple years or months from hitting puberty. This is because the mind is starting to get used to what is going on.

Why the anxiety poses a real issue: What many people do not understand is that anxiety may lead to other types of mental disabilities. A common example would be depression that could heavily change the way a person thinks and acts on day-to-day life.

Academics friendships and value of life could all see drastic change due to anxiety.

Despite how important it is, mental health is undervalued.

Spreading awareness and taking time to deal with the matter is a responsibility that every person should deal with.

Zuriell Garcia

Hidalgo

Immigrants need reform

They’ve heard of a promised land full of hope and freedom, tempted to leave everything behind and start a new life with superior opportunities.