Family, juvenile in custody over Donna shooting incident 

DONNA — A family of four and a juvenile are in custody after allegedly opening fire on a man in a drug deal gone wrong, according to local police.

The family members in custody include the parents, their son and daughter. The juvenile isn’t related to the family.

Police responded to a shooting in the 500 block of South 25th Street.

According to Donna Police Chief Gilbert Guerrero, the shooting transpired due to a misunderstanding of money during a sale of cartridges.

Guerrero believes one of the women held the victim down while the juvenile opened fire.

The victim suffered a wound on his hip, but is still alive and is currently being treated at a McAllen hospital.

Guerrero expressed that the community needed to be informed of the crime, adding: “People need to know the type of people out there.”

The identities of the suspects and victim are pending release, as are the specific charges the family and juvenile may be facing.

