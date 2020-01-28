EDITORIAL: Closing doors

The Trump faction of the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday allowed the denial of permanent residency visas to anyone who uses certain federal assistance programs. It’s a sanction for a problem that doesn’t exist.

We will have to wait to see how it’s applied to determine how far the ruling will reach.

The court’s five conservative members, with the four liberal justices dissenting, reversed a 2nd U.S.

Circuit Court of Appeals injunction that had blocked implementation of the policy until legal challenges had been resolved.

President Trump in August issued an executive order to deny green cards to any immigrant who has used government services.

In reality, most immigrants traditionally don’t access most services directly; people who apply for green cards must avow that they won’t become burdens to taxpayers, and they must provide affidavits from U.S. residents who promise to support them if they can’t support themselves.

This restriction applies to most direct-cash programs, but some noncash benefits, such as food stamps and Medicaid, have been exempt in the name of public health or simple humanity. Accessing those programs now can lead to denial of a visa and deportation.

In issuing the order, Trump invoked a report from the anti-immigration Center for Immigration Studies that stated more than half of households headed by immigrants received some form of government aid. The president said that proved immigrants were a “public charge,” or a drain on taxpayers.

However, the CIS report included all forms of tax-funded programs, including Medicare, the Children’s Health Insurance Program and the free school lunch program, which comprised the bulk of benefits cited.