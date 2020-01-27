‘ZOMBIES’ coming to La Plaza, RGV Premium Outlets

McALLEN — The community is invited to a special family friendly event held at La Plaza Mall and the Rio Grande Valley Premium Outlets.

In collaboration with the Disney Channel and Disney Junior, Simon will be holding a “ZOMBIES 2” event, in which families can participate in various activities: a craft project for attendees to create their own sling bag, an exclusive photo opportunity, face painting and giveaways.

The events will take place Feb. 8 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Rio Grande Valley Premium Outlets and Feb. 22 from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at La Plaza Mall.

“ZOMBIES 2,” a sequel to the Disney Channel Original Movie “ZOMBIES,” premieres on Feb. 14, at 8:00 p.m. on the Disney Channel.