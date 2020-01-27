Sheriff’s office investigating man’s death in Alton

ALTON — Authorities with the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office are currently investigating the death of a man whose body was found Monday inside a vehicle near the intersection of Monte Cristo and Bryan Road.

Asked whether authorities are treating the case as a homicide or unequivocal death, Sgt. Francisco Medrano, spokesman for the sheriff’s office, said the nature of the probe is pending more information and further investigation.

For now, sheriff’s investigators remain on the scene as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story.